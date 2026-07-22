Pakistan-Iran Should Increase Trade to $10 Billion, Says Iranian Interior Minister

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Momeni made the remarks during his visit to Pakistan, where he said a key objective of his trip was to further strengthen relations between the two neighbouring countries and review progress on joint agreements, particularly those reached during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan in June.

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, the Iranian interior minister said that improving trade links would require greater movement of goods between the two countries. He suggested increasing the daily movement of trucks and cargo containers across the Pakistan-Iran border to at least 2,000 vehicles.

Momeni arrived in Islamabad on Monday with a high-level delegation that includes officials from Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, as well as representatives from customs, foreign affairs, petroleum, industry, mining and trade, economic affairs and finance, agriculture, and roads and urban development ministries.

The visit comes as both countries look to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance cross-border trade opportunities.