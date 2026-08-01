Five flights leave Iran’s Rasht for Iraq’s holy cities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The director general of Sardar Jangal Rasht International Airport has announced that five Arbaeen flights departed Rasht, carrying Iranian pilgrims to the holy cities of Najaf and Baghdad.

Speaking to IRNA late on Friday, Mohsen Mirhosseini said five flights carrying Arbaeen pilgrims from Gilan departed Rasht Airport, four flights to Najaf and one flight to Baghdad.

These flights, operated by Zagros, J. Sky, Sepehran, Kish Air, and Iran Air, departed from Rasht for Iraq, carrying a total of 640 pilgrims, he added.

Special flights for Arbaeen pilgrims will continue in the coming week, he noted.

Return flights from Najaf and Baghdad to Rasht will begin from August 5, he stated.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the Ashura commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBHU), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

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