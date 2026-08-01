Umm al‑Baneen Complex Provides Full Services for Arbaeen Pilgrims on Najaf–Karbala Route (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Umm al-Baneen Complex (peace be upon her) at Al-Ameed University provides comprehensive services to the visitors of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) along the Najaf-Karbala road, as part of the efforts made to serve the visitors during the Ziyarat season.

The Director of Media at Al-Ameed University, Dr. Majid Al-Sultani, said that the complex provides visitors with meals and chilled water, in addition to health and emergency services through equipped medical units.

He added that the complex is preparing places for lodging and resting, which meet the needs of the visitors and provide them with a suitable atmosphere for relaxation during their journey to the holy city of Karbala.

Al-Sultani explained that the complex also provides logistical support to the detachments, processions, and service stations near Al-Ameed University, including the general cultural procession, the procession of the Prince of Reciters, and the project for teaching correct reading.

He confirmed that Al-Ameed University has harnessed its human and logistical resources to provide the best services to the visitors, in line with its mission to serve the participants in the Ziyarat Arbaeen.



/129