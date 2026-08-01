Al‑Abbas Shrine’s Sayed Servants Double Services for Arbaeen Pilgrims

ABNA24 - The Sayed Servants Division of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has doubled its services provided to the visitors of Arbaeen on the fifteenth day of the month of Safar.

Sayed Montadher Aal Dia-Uddin from the department said that the department's staff have doubled their efforts to provide services to the Arbaeen visitors through the Bab Al-Qibla service procession of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), coinciding with the increasing number of visitors to the city of Karbala.

He added that the services include the distribution of hot and cold beverages, in addition to providing other services that contribute to meeting the needs of the visitors of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

These services are part of the service plan prepared by the Sayed servants' division to meet all the visitors' needs and provide them with the appropriate atmosphere.



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