From Karbala to Humanity: When Truth Learned, History Does Not Live by Swords, But by Memories

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The most remarkable feature of history is that it does not give immediate decisions. Wars end, the victors return to their palaces, but history waits. It watches for years, decades, and sometimes centuries to see whose ideas, after being scorched by the fire of time, become even more brilliant. Karbala is also such a truth. What happened on the ten sacred months was the end of a war; but every day after that was the beginning of the true meaning of that war.

According to historical traditions, during these days of the journey, the caravan of Ahl al-Bayt was moving forward on its journey. Different historical sources mention different routes, dates, and stops, so no single account can be called the ultimate truth. However, one fact is undeniable: this journey was not just of prisoners. It was a journey of truth, which power could suppress, but could not erase.

I walk with that caravan myself. The sand is still the same, the sky is the same, the scorching wind is the same; but now something within me has started to change. Earlier, I used to see this journey with a painful perspective, today I have started to see it with a historical perspective. I think this path is not just of the desert. It is a path that passes through the inner soul of man.

People standing by the roadside are looking at that caravan with different feelings. Some have fear in their eyes, some have compassion, some have regret. In history, very few opportunities come when the audience themselves stand in the pit of their own conscience. On that day, there was no need for a court. Man's own conscience had become his judge.

I look towards Hazrat Zainab (s.a.). After Karbala, she did not just bear the grief of her family; she also carried the memory of truth on her shoulders. If the memory had not remained alive, Karbala would have remained just a forgotten war of history. Her patience kept the memory alive, and the memory kept justice.

The presence of Imam Zainul Abidin (AS) makes me realize that sometimes God advances history not from those who wield swords, but from those who pray. The spiritual voice that emerges in his Sahifa Sajjadia later reveals the roots of these difficult days of penance. Suffering did not diminish his faith; it deepened it.

I recall the verse from the Upanishads, "Asato ma sadgama, tamaso ma jyotirgama, mrityorma amritam gamaya." This is not just a prayer, but the aspiration of the entire human civilization. Karbala also says, "Walk from falsehood to truth, walk from fear to courage, walk from the fear of death to immortal values."

Lord Krishna tells Arjun that the protection of dharma is not achieved by weapons, but by wisdom. God Buddha places compassion above power. Guru Nanak Sahib connects truth with conduct. And the Quran declares justice as an essential part of faith. When all these traditions are read together, then Karbala no longer remains a matter of one religion; it becomes a universal chapter of human moral consciousness.

I wonder why monuments are built in the world. Are stones immortal? No. Monuments are built so that people do not forget the values that made them human. The biggest monument of Karbala is not a building; it is the memory that asks a person in every age, if truth and convenience are standing face to face, whose side will you choose?

The message of 16 Safar begins from here. This day tells us that the biggest companion of injustice is not time, but memory. When society starts to forget, then oppression returns. Therefore, remembering is not just a religious duty; it is a moral responsibility. Memory is not kept alive for revenge, but for wisdom.

Today, the world faces numerous challenges such as war, climate crisis, economic inequality, religious distrust, and social division. This journey after Karbala gives us an amazing leadership philosophy. A great nation is not built solely by technology. A great nation is built when its citizens take moral lessons from their history. A great leader is not one who defeats opponents; a great leader is one who applies justice equally to both his supporters and opponents.

True leadership keeps the memory alive, because one who does not remember his history cannot secure his future. Karbala is the name of this memory. This memory certainly demands tears, but it does not demand only tears. It demands character. It demands courage. It demands compassion. It demands a resolve to stand for justice.

When I write the last words of this chapter, I realize that the 16 Safars was not just an ordinary day of travel. It was the day when history began to write its own decisions slowly. Empires considered themselves victorious, but time kept its decision safe. Centuries later, that very time revealed that swords remain in museums, but truth resides in human hearts.

And that's when I think that Karbala's greatest miracle was not martyrdom.

The greatest miracle was that truth took the form of memory, and memory awakened the intellect of the entire humanity.

That's why the 16 Safars doesn't teach us to just read history.

It teaches us

To bring history into our character.

Because a person who takes knowledge from history can become a scholar.

But one who learns morality from history

becomes the creator of civilization.

In sequence...

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