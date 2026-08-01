Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas Complex provides more than 60,000 meals daily for visitors of Arbaeen (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Abbas ibn Ali (peace be upon him) Visitors' Service Complex, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, provides its food services to the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) by distributing more than 60,000 main meals daily, as part of its special service plan for the Ziyarat.

The head of the kitchen unit at the complex, Mr. Qassem Shakheer, said: "The complex distributes more than 60,000 diverse main meals daily to visitors walking along the Najaf Ashraf – Karbala road, in addition to thousands of intermediate meals that include various fruits and sweets."

He added that "the complex began providing its services from the early days of the month of Safar, and the pace of work has been continuously increasing in line with the rising number of visitors arriving in the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the Ziyarat Arbaeen."

The Al-Abbas's (peace be upon him) Complex receives large numbers of visitors coming from inside and outside Iraq, and continues to provide its services around the clock through a comprehensive service system aimed at meeting their needs and providing them with comfort during their journey to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex, located on the road connecting the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, is considered one of the most prominent service sites affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine. It includes comprehensive facilities that provide various services to visitors throughout the season of million-visitor Ziyarat.



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