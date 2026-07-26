Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in the city of Tank, located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

While condemning this terrorist attack, Baqaei extended his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and the Muslim people of neighboring Pakistan.

Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled stance of firmly condemning all forms of terrorism and extremism, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that there is no justification for terrorist acts and violence against civilians and security forces.

Baqaei also emphasized the necessity of strengthening cooperation and coordination among regional countries to effectively and consistently combat terrorism, and called for concerted action to identify, prosecute, and punish the perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and financiers of terrorist acts.

The Pakistani Army's public relations announced on Friday that 15 people—including 12 Pakistani military personnel—were killed in a terrorist attack involving a car bomb near a gathering of security forces in the country's northwest.

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