Iran strongly condemns Israeli crimes against Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has denounced the brutal attacks by the occupying regime of Israel against areas in southern Lebanon over the past few days.

The brutal actions of Israeli regime against areas in southern Lebanon over the past few days have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of Lebanese citizens and destruction of infrastructures and people's homes, he stated.

Referring to the continued occupation of the Israeli regime and violation of Lebanon's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, the spokesman considered the silence and indifference of international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, as the root cause of the Zionist regime's further arrogance and the continuation of its aggression and crimes.

The American ruling delegation is considered an accomplice and partner in all the crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon, occupied Palestinian territory, and the entire region due to its comprehensive support for the occupying regime of Israel, Baghaei stated.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman praised the heroic resistance and steadfastness of the Lebanese people against the aggression and occupation of the Zionist regime, emphasizing the complete solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Lebanon in defending the sovereignty, dignity, and independence of this country against the aggression of the Zionist regime.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also praised the courageous resistance and steadfastness of the Lebanese people in the face of the Israeli regime’s aggression and occupation, stressing Iran’s full solidarity with Lebanon in its path to defend its sovereignty, dignity and independence against Israeli aggression.

Israeli warplanes struck areas near the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri on Monday, in a fresh violation of the ceasefire.

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