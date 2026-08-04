Trump's Nonsensical Rhetoric, Threats Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump, the U.S. President, announced that if Iran does not agree to a deal to end the tensions between the two countries, the United States will target "Iran's leadership."

He claimed that he still prefers to provide the necessary opportunity to reach an agreement before any military action, and added that before striking, he wants to give Iran the last chance.

Trump also, criticizing Tehran's positions, claimed that negotiations are still ongoing, and said these talks are being pursued at Iran's request with the participation and mediation of countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Oman. He emphasized that this is Iran's "last chance" to sign a suitable agreement.

In response, Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, rejected any negotiations between Tehran and Washington, and stated that the Iran-Oman talks are solely focused on reaching an understanding about ensuring the security of ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that as long as hostile U.S. actions, including pressures, threats, and what he called the naval blockade of Iran, continue, no change will occur in the situation of the Strait of Hormuz.

Baghaeialso noted that the ongoing talks with Oman are only dedicated to the issue of maritime route security, and the examination of other issues related to Iran-U.S. relations, if conditions are met, will be deferred to later stages and in accordance with future developments.

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