Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Arabia's Najran Airport

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yahya Saree, in a message posted on the social media platform X today, Tuesday, wrote, "Yemen's armed forces successfully targeted a sensitive Saudi target at Najran Airport with a drone, carrying out a precise strike."

He further added that this attack was carried out in response to Saudi Arabia's violation of Yemen's airspace over the provinces of Saada and Hajjah using drones.

The spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces noted that any violation of the country's airspace will not go unanswered or unpunished.

Last week, Yahya Saree had said that Yemen's air defense had shot down a Saudi reconnaissance drone during a mission in the skies of northern Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

He identified the reconnaissance drone model as "Cariyal" belonging to Saudi Arabia, which Yemeni forces managed to shoot down. Saada province is a mountainous province located 243 kilometers north of Sana'a.

Yemen had previously, in response to Saudi Arabia's blockade of Sana'a Airport and within the framework of the principle of blockade in response to blockade, announced a naval blockade against Riyadh.

Following this action, some Arab countries aligned with Saudi and U.S. policy issued statements criticizing Sana'a's response. These countries, through this action, ignored the 12-year blockade of Yemen and the suffering of its people resulting from this inhumane action.

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