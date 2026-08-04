Deployment of 54,000 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces to Secure Arbaeen Pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hashd al-Shaabi Operations Command of Iraq, alongside extensive security measures, announced the provision of unprecedented medical and support services to Arbaeen pilgrims.

According to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), Yasser Hussein al-Isawi, the Deputy Head of the Hashd al-Shaabi General Command for Operations Affairs, announced today, Tuesday, the commencement of its extensive plan on 7 axes to secure and provide services to Arbaeen pilgrims, and stated in a press conference, "More than 54,000 forces in the form of 70 brigades have been deployed to protect the borders and all axes and roads leading to Karbala."

He added, "Three main command headquarters have been established in the provinces of the central Euphrates region, and all support and management departments of Hashd al-Shaabi, in full coordination with other security forces and the Million Pilgrimage Committee, are providing services."

Also, Ali al-Hamdani, the commander of the Middle Euphrates Operations of Hashd al-Shaabi, stated, "This command alone has deployed 24,450 forces at 577 security points, and in addition to protective measures, more than 500 medical teams and centers have been established to provide medical services to pilgrims along the routes."

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