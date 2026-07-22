President's aide condemns assassination of Sunni cleric in southeastern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: An aide for Iran’s president at ethnic, religious and faith affairs has strongly condemned the assassination of a Sunni cleric in southeastern Iran, saying terrorist groups and their supporters will not be able to undermine national unity.

“Terrorist groups and their supporters should know that such crimes will never undermine the unity, solidarity, and fraternal coexistence of the Iranian people,” said Mahmoud Alavi in a statement on Tuesday, condemning the killing of Molavi Mohammad Anvar Rigi, the Sunni Friday prayer leader in Mirjaveh, by the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group.

He added, “The Iranian nation, by maintaining its solidarity and vigilance, will foil these plots.”

Rigi was targeted by unidentified gunmen early Monday while he was heading to a mosque to perform the morning prayer. He later died from his injuries.

Alavi described the attack as a “blind and inhumane” terrorist act aimed at creating insecurity, division and undermining unity among Iran’s ethnic and religious communities.

He expressed condolences to Rigi’s family, the people of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran’s Sunni community and the wider nation.

Alavi urged security and judicial authorities to identify and firmly punish those responsible for the attack, as well as its masterminds and supporters.

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