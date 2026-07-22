Ghalibaf congratulates Khalil al-Hayya on appointment as Hamas political bureau chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday congratulated Khalil al-Hayya on his appointment as head of the political bureau of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), saying he was confident al-Hayya would carry the banner of resistance higher than ever before against the occupiers.

In a message addressed to al-Hayya, Ghalibaf said the appointment represented the acceptance of “a trust born of fire and blood,” coming at a moment when the soil of Palestine remained warm with the blood of resistance commanders, including Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, both martyred in the fight against Zionist occupation.

“The martyrdom of these two indomitable heroes is not a blow to the body of the resistance, but rather the starting point of a new chapter of sacred rage and the crystallization of the Palestinian people’s iron will against Zionism,” Ghalibaf said.

He said he was confident that al-Hayya, drawing on the political and jehadi legacy of Haniyeh and the unwavering resolve of Sinwar, would keep the flag of resistance flying higher than before in the face of the occupiers and would press forward along the path to victory with firm determination.

Ghalibaf added that the Islamic Republic of Iran stood alongside al-Hayya and all fighters in the field, committed to continuing “this glorious path” and, relying on divine assistance, to bringing about the liberation of holy Al-Quds, the foremost aspiration of the Muslim world.

The Parliament Speaker closed his message by praying that God would grant elevation of rank to the martyrs of the resistance, good health and steadfastness to al-Hayya, and dignity and prosperity to the steadfast people of Palestine.

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