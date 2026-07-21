Ansarullah Welcomes Al‑Hayya’s Appointment, Says Resistance Remains Unbreakable

ABNA24 - The Political Bureau of Ansarullah on Monday congratulated the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on the appointment of Khalil al-Hayya as head of its Political Bureau, succeeding the late Yahya al-Sinwar

In a statement, the bureau expressed confidence that Dr. Khalil al-Hayya’s selection will strengthen the Palestinian resistance, describing him as one of its prominent leaders who emerged from the suffering, aspirations, and resilience of the Palestinian people.

The statement said Hamas’ selection of al-Hayya demonstrates that the Palestinian resistance remains unbreakable and that “Israel” has failed to achieve its goals.

The Political Bureau also reaffirmed Ansarullah’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause.

It called on the Islamic nation to support the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and resistance amid ongoing Israeli crimes and blockade.



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