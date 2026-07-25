Khalil al-Hayya: Hamas will continue path of resistance in first speech as political bureau chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: The new head of Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau emphasized in his first speech the continuation of the path of resistance and the pursuit of the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza.

“We have always emphasized and will continue to emphasize that we will continue on the same path as the (martyred) commanders and leaders,” Khalil al-Hayya said in his first speech after assuming the position of head of the movement's political bureau.

He addressed the people of Gaza and said, “I tell the people of Gaza that we will continue our efforts in all directions to remove suffering and pain from you.”

He also emphasized that defending the West Bank is a responsibility that “falls on us”.

Al-Hayya greeted the brave people of occupied al-Quds and the West Bank and all the free people of the world who support the Palestinian cause, and said defending the cause is a responsibility that is “placed on all of us as long as we are alive”.

The new head of the Hamas political bureau stated that restoring a dignified life to the people of Gaza as the inalienable right of the Palestinian people is one of the priorities of the Hamas movement, and emphasized that this movement will act in all directions for Gaza, the West Bank, al-Quds and the Palestinian prisoners.

Another priority of the Hamas movement is the realization of national unity, and for this reason, this movement extends its hand to all Palestinians, he stated.

Al-Hayya also emphasized the importance of Gaza's position in the Palestinian identity and the necessity of freeing the prisoners and ending the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“Our second priority is that Gaza is part of the Palestinian entity and we must work to free the prisoners and end the suffering of our people.”

He continued, “Among our other priorities is calling for the start of a national dialogue for all Palestinian groups, led by the Palestine Liberation Organization.”

The head of Hamas’s political bureau also listed the fourth priority as strengthening the movement’s strategic relations with its Islamic environment, and said, “We are open to all parts of the Islamic Ummah.”

Referring to the current situation in the region, Al-Hayya said, “Today’s scene confirms that the stability and security of the Palestinian people is the key to security and stability in the region.”

Addressing the international community, he stated, “We tell the international community that the standard of justice will be completely undermined if you are unable to support the children of Gaza.”

Al-Hayyah added, “We are confident that the path of jihad and resistance of our people will ultimately lead to victory, even though this path is long.”

In part of his speech, the head of the Hamas political bureau thanked the supporters of Palestine, saying, “We send our greetings and peace to all those who supported Palestine and stood by Gaza against the war of annihilation. Especially to our brothers in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran who supported us and accompanied us on this path with their blood and weapons.”

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