UN rapporteur Albanese describes West Bank attacks as pogrom, calls for arms embargo

AhlulBayt News Agency: United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese describes the Israeli regime’s attacks on Palestinian civilians across the West Bank as a “pogrom” and calls for an immediate arms embargo and a halt to trade with the Israeli regime.

“Pogroms against defenseless civilians all over the West Bank, while Gaza is under fire,” Albanese said on the social media platform X on Saturday.

She condemned Israeli settlers and the army for “joining forces” in the attacks, arguing that responsibility was not limited to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or “a few rotten apples.”

“Arms embargo now — stop trade now,” Albanese said, adding that such measures are required under international law.

On Friday, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Israel Katz ordered a “wide-scale military operation” in Palestinian villages across the West Bank following an attack near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others.

According to sources and witnesses, Israeli occupiers later attacked several Palestinian communities in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to Palestinian homes and other property.

Four Palestinians were killed on Friday in an attack by Israeli occupiers and regime forces on the town of Tell, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

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