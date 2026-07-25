Hamas Condemns Killing of Four Palestinians in Tel, Calls Incident a “Field Execution”

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement said Israel is continuing to escalate its crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, describing the killing of four Palestinians in the village of Tel, southwest of Nablus, as a field execution and a new war crime added to Israel’s record of violations.

In a press statement on Friday, the Movement said the shooting of Palestinians reflected a systematic policy based on excessive force and the killing of civilians, citing the latest crime involving Israeli forces opening fire on residents as they confronted settler attacks on land and property in Tel.

Hamas mourned the Palestinian martyrs in the village and wished the wounded a speedy recovery. It also praised the citizens who confronted the attack by Israeli forces and settlers, and commended a villager who, it said, managed to seize a soldier’s weapon and use it against the attackers.

The Movement said continued attacks and killings would not succeed in spreading fear among Palestinians, but would instead strengthen their determination to confront the occupation and resist its crimes.

Hamas called on Palestinians in the West Bank to intensify confrontation with the occupation at all points of contact, close ranks, activate all forms of resistance and work to deter attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.

It warned against the continued targeting of Palestinian land, villages and holy sites.

Four Palestinians were killed and four others wounded, three of them critically, in an attack by Israeli occupation forces and settler groups on the village of Tel, southwest of Nablus.

Israeli forces imposed a tight security cordon on the village and its surroundings, deployed additional military reinforcements and raided its outskirts to secure settlers. Residents remained on alert amid fears of further attacks targeting homes or agricultural land.



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