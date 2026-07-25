Abu Obeida Urges Escalation in West Bank, Says Confrontation Is “Key to Victory”

ABNA24 - Abu Obeida, the spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, called for escalating confrontation with the Israeli occupation amid continued attacks on Palestinians and holy sites, while praising resistance fighters confronting Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank.

In a statement published by Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida said the resistance came in response to Israeli violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

He said Israel’s continued attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, home demolitions, land seizures and ongoing war on Gaza “will only lead to an escalation of confrontation with the occupation.”

Abu Obeida called on Palestinians in the West Bank to “defend the holy sites and the land,” and urged tribes and “honorable members of the security services” to take part in confronting attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.

He reiterated that the Palestinian confrontation with Israel is centered in the West Bank, saying he believed the battle there would be “the key to victory.”

Palestinian factions and forces, meanwhile, condemned the massacre carried out on Friday by the Israeli army and settlers in the village of Tel, southwest of Nablus, saying it represented a dangerous escalation in Israel’s policy of targeting Palestinians. They described the attack as “a field execution and a new war crime.”

Four Palestinians from the same family were killed and four others wounded, three of them critically, in an attack by Israeli occupation forces and settler groups on Tel town, southwest of Nablus.

Warnings have continued over an unprecedented escalation in settler attacks across the West Bank, which Palestinian activists say reflects “organized and officially funded terrorism” led by the Israeli government to impose a new settlement reality on the ground.



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