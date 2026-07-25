UN Rapporteur calls for end to settler attacks in West Bank, accountability for crimes

ABNA24 - United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory Francesca Albanese said that “Israeli armed groups are escalating their deadly attacks against unarmed Palestinians in the West Bank.”

In media remarks, Albanese called for an end to the attacks and for those responsible to be held accountable. Her comments came after four Palestinians were killed and several others injured during a settler attack on the town of Tell, west of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

“They shot five men in the villages of Tell and Far’ata in cold blood, and their leaders speak openly about it!” she added.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said four Palestinians were killed and four others injured, three of them critically, during an attack carried out by Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli occupation forces on the outskirts of Tell, south of Nablus.

The town of Tell and its surrounding areas remain under heightened tension as Israeli occupation forces have deployed additional troops, imposed a security cordon, and raided the outskirts of the town to secure the settlers. Meanwhile, local residents remain on alert amid fears of further attacks targeting homes and agricultural land.



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