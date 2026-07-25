Seven Palestinians Injured in Settler Attack on Far’ata Amid West Bank Escalation

ABNA24 - Seven Palestinians were injured on Friday evening in a Jewish settler attack on the village of Far’ata, east of Qalqilya, amid escalating assaults on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated seven injuries, including two caused by live ammunition. One was described as critical and the other as serious, while others sustained varying wounds during the settler attack on the village.

The assault comes amid a surge in settler attacks on Palestinian villages and towns, including live fire and attacks on residents and their property, often under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Warnings have continued over an unprecedented escalation in settler violence in the West Bank, with Palestinian sources saying the attacks amount to organized and officially backed terrorism aimed at imposing a new settlement reality on the ground.

Figures from the Palestine Information Center “Muta” showed that Israeli occupation forces and settlers committed 6,856 violations in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem during June 2026.

Around 750,000 settlers live in 141 settlements and 224 settlement outposts in the West Bank, including 250,000 in 15 settlements in occupied Jerusalem, amid daily attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians.



/129