Yemen's supreme political council head says military operations legitimate under religious, international law

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, has defended the country’s military operations, saying they are legitimate under religious, humanitarian and international legal principles and aimed at ending Saudi Arabia’s years-long blockade and military campaign against Yemen.

In remarks carried by Yemen’s Saba news agency on Saturday, Mashat said the objective of the Yemeni armed forces is to bring an end to the Saudi-led blockade and military intervention, which has continued for nearly 12 years.

He said Yemen’s position was based on just demands focused solely on ending the blockade and military operations against the country.

Mashat warned Saudi Arabia that “false promises” and “illusory hopes” would not change the situation, adding that the conflict would continue unless the military campaign ended and the blockade on Yemen was lifted.

His remarks came after Yemen’s armed forces said they had targeted sensitive sites inside Saudi Arabia in response to Saudi military actions against areas of Yemen.

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