Yemen Warns of “Escalation for Escalation” After Saudi Strike on Hodeida

ABNA24 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sanaa affirmed that following the Saudi regime’s criminal act of targeting Hodeida Governorate, the equation of “escalation for escalation” will be the title of the coming phase.

In an official statement, the Ministry held the Saudi regime responsible for any consequences arising from this action.

“Instead of complying with the just and rightful demand to lift the blockade on Yemen, the Saudi regime committed a major folly that will cost it dearly,” the statement added.



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