Mishaal Calls for Unified Palestinian Efforts as Al‑Hayya Assumes Hamas Leadership

ABNA24 - Head of Hamas’s foreign political bureau Khaled Mishaal has called for unifying Palestinian efforts and deploying all available means to support Gazans through this critical stage and help bring them to safety.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mishaal extended warm congratulations and blessings to Khalil al‑Hayya on earning the confidence of Hamas’s General Shura Council and being elected head of its political bureau.

Mishaal noted that the elections were conducted in accordance with Hamas’s internal regulations and bylaws. “This is a path we take pride in and strive to reinforce, as it is among the Movement’s core principles and a source of our strength and resilience.”

‘Together on the path to regaining our freedom, resisting the occupation, and achieving our people’s aspirations for liberation, return, and independence,” the Hamas official said.

In a related context, Egypt’s general intelligence director, Hasan Rashad, phoned al-Hayya to congratulate him on his election as head of Hamas’s political bureau.

According to a statement released by Hamas on Monday, al-Hayya thanked the Egyptian spy chief for his phone call, highlighting the importance of the strategic relationship between Hamas and Egypt and Cairo’s role in Gaza ceasefire talks.

The Hamas leader affirmed that his Movement will continue working with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediators to advance negotiations aimed at cementing the ceasefire agreement over Gaza, completing its phases, ending the humanitarian suffering of the population, securing a full Israeli withdrawal, and launching reconstruction efforts.



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