Navy commander says all aspects considered to legally pursue crimes against personnel by US and Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy says all aspects have been taken into consideration to legally pursue cases related to the crimes committed against navy personnel by the United States and the Israeli regime during their war of aggression.

In a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of the Iranian Navy during the Ramadan War, in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani praised the patience and perseverance of the families who lost their loved ones in the third US-Israeli-imposed war this year.

He said that the American and Israeli aggression against the Iranian servicemen is being pursued through different legal and international channels to hold the perpetrators accountable for their crimes.

Paying tribute and gratitude to the fallen heroes, the commander noted that the martyrs of the Iranian Navy guaranteed the honor, security, and authority of the country with their sacrifice and dedication, and therefore, the pain of loss did not only belong to their families but also the Navy that has lost its own brave children.

Rear Admiral Irani noted that the firmness and resolve of the Islamic Republic against the enemies are a result of the pure blood of the martyrs and their struggle to defend the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, with faith and sincerity.

The families of the martyred navy personnel will always be an inseparable part of the large Navy family of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

Emphasizing the preservation, the Iranian admiral called for recording and transmitting the epic feat of the naval martyrs to future generations, pledging that the Navy will continue its missions with authority despite all threats and challenges to thwart the enemy's plots and conspiracies.

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