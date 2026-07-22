Araghchi denounces conduct of two French diplomats in Tehran as unacceptable

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denounced the conduct of two French diplomats in Tehran as "unacceptable," calling on Paris to prevent any recurrence of actions inconsistent with diplomatic norms.

Araghchi raised the issue during a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday, as they discussed the latest bilateral, regional and international developments, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry as reported by Press TV.

Araghchi protested the "unconventional" conduct of the two French diplomats, arguing that their actions are incompatible with accepted diplomatic standards.

He also said compliance with the laws and regulations of the host country, as well as internationally recognized diplomatic principles, is essential for the continued operation of foreign diplomatic missions.

The Iranian foreign minister further urged the French government to take the necessary measures to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

The diplomatic exchange follows statements issued Monday by the French foreign minister, who alleged that two French diplomats in Tehran had been detained and mistreated. Barrot claimed the diplomats had been responsible for promoting cultural exchanges with the Iranian public and academic community.

France's Foreign Ministry also summoned Iran's chargé d'affaires in Paris on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

During the conversation, Araghchi also addressed broader regional tensions, saying the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of the United States' failure to uphold its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and its subsequent actions, which had undermined diplomacy and regional stability.

He also said responsibility for the consequences of the situation rested with the party that had departed from its commitments and pursued unilateral policies.

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