Araghchi says Israeli regime's influence in United States will soon unravel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Israeli regime’s influence in the United States will soon unravel.
“Americans are being warned of Foreign Influence,” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Friday.
“How about the extensive Israeli Campaign to bamboozle the U.S. Administration into an unwinnable war of choice?” he asked.
“Even worse: Israel is using U.S. taxpayer dollars to silence any U.S. critics,” he stressed.
“It will all soon unravel,” Araghchi reiterated.
Araghchi has shared a Time magazine exposé detailing Israeli funding of targeted propaganda efforts designed to sway Donald Trump’s electoral base. The report identifies Brad Parscale, Trump’s ex-campaign manager and digital strategist, as being involved in an Israeli-backed initiative to mobilize pro-Trump supporters around Israeli policy objectives, notably opposing the Iran-US peace deal.
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