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Araghchi says Israeli regime's influence in United States will soon unravel

18 July 2026 - 07:11
News ID: 1841475
Source: IRNA
Araghchi says Israeli regime's influence in United States will soon unravel

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Israeli regime’s influence in the United States will soon unravel.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Israeli regime’s influence in the United States will soon unravel.

“Americans are being warned of Foreign Influence,” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Friday.

“How about the extensive Israeli Campaign to bamboozle the U.S. Administration into an unwinnable war of choice?” he asked.

“Even worse: Israel is using U.S. taxpayer dollars to silence any U.S. critics,” he stressed.

“It will all soon unravel,” Araghchi reiterated.

Araghchi has shared a Time magazine exposé detailing Israeli funding of targeted propaganda efforts designed to sway Donald Trump’s electoral base. The report identifies Brad Parscale, Trump’s ex-campaign manager and digital strategist, as being involved in an Israeli-backed initiative to mobilize pro-Trump supporters around Israeli policy objectives, notably opposing the Iran-US peace deal.

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