Araghchi: US 'Criminal and Provocative' Actions in Strait of Hormuz Jeopardize Regional Peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that the US "criminal and provocative" actions in the Strait of Hormuz have jeopardized regional peace and security.

Making the remarks in a phone call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Araghchi called on the international community to hold the United States accountable in that regard.

He said the insecurity in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of the military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Kombos, for his part, highlighted his country's concerns over peace and security in West Asia, underlining the need to pursue diplomacy to prevent escalation of tensions.

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