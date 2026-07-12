Iran, Oman Agree to Continue Technical Talks on Strait of Hormuz Navigation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The two foreign ministers of Iran and Oman have agreed to continue the technical talks on the navigation in the Strait of Hormuz after their meeting in Muscat Saturday.

Iran and Oman have agreed to continue political and technical talks to ensure safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two foreign ministers met in Muscat “in light of the developments and repercussions arising from recent events”, the Oman News Agency reports.

“The two sides agreed to continue discussions at both the technical and political levels in order to reach the requisite understandings in accordance with international law,” it adds.

.....................

End/ 257