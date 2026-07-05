Hamas Praises Martyred Leader's Support for Palestinian Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chairman of Hamas’s leadership council has offered condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, reaffirming solidarity with the Iranian nation.

In a Saturday meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Muhammad Darwish and his accompanying delegation extended condolences to Iran’s Leader, government, and people over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, several members of his family, senior political and military officials, and other Iranians killed during the US-Israeli war of aggression.

They also expressed solidarity with Iran on behalf of Hamas and the Palestinian people.

Darwish praised the martyred Leader’s principled and courageous support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s legitimate resistance against Israeli occupation and crimes in occupied Palestine.

Congratulating Iran on its “great victory” on the battlefield and the diplomatic achievements secured by Iranian negotiators, Darwish said the successes represented “the victory of the entire Resistance Front and Muslims.”

Araghchi thanked Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups for attending the farewell ceremonies and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause until Palestinians achieve self-determination and establish an independent state with al-Quds as its capital.

On Saturday, vast crowds of Iranians amassed for the start of the public funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei, who was assassinated at the start of the unprovoked US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28.

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