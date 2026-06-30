Hamas Condemns Global Silence After Deadly Strikes Leave Children Among the Victims

ABNA24 - A young Palestinian girl was martyred on Monday evening after Israeli warplanes bombed dilapidated tents sheltering displaced families in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Monday night, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem sated that this innocent child is the latest victim among tens of thousands of Palestinian children killed by Zionist bombardment, starvation, denial of medical care, terror, and the heartbreaking loss of their parents.

“The crimes continue while the world watches and hears everything but does nothing,” Qassem said, condemning the international community’s silence as direct complicity in the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide.

He sharply criticized Arab League member states, political parties, parliaments, scholars, and Arab elites for their shameful inaction and indifference in the face of these atrocities.

Qassem also strongly condemned the Palestinian Authority, slamming it for remaining a passive spectator to the massacres in Gaza, as if these crimes were taking place on another planet.

Israeli overnight strike on Khan Yunis ignites massive fires in Palestinian displacement tents.



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The Hamas spokesman declared that all those who have remained silent will be held accountable before God for the blood of this child and all the martyrs of Gaza in the Zionist regime’s genocidal war. Their silence has enabled the continuation of these horrific crimes against humanity.

Medical sources in Gaza confirmed that at least eight Palestinians, including two children, were martyred in Israeli airstrikes across the Strip on Monday, with more than 40 others wounded.

In an earlier statement, Qassem described the situation in Gaza as “continuous bleeding,” with grief and fear deeply entrenched across the strip.

“Gaza remains a bleeding wound, with sorrow and terror deeply rooted. This endless loss and unstoppable death continues while those around us watch — they see our slaughter as if we were from another planet,” he said.

Qassem directly addressed Arab and Islamic nations, international institutions, scholars, and embassies, demanding accountability: “Where are our relatives outside Palestine in the face of this catastrophe? Where are the embassies and the various groups active in international arenas? Where are the scholars of the Ummah and our religious institutions? And where is our Arab League?”

Hamas continues to stand at the forefront of the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle against the brutal Zionist occupation, while exposing the betrayal of silence by those who claim to support the Palestinian cause but choose inaction.

The total death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has now reached 73,058, with 173,488 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Since the ceasefire came into force on October 11, 1,045 Palestinians have been killed, 3,380 injured, and 786 bodies recovered from the rubble.



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