Gaza Death Toll from Israeli Genocidal War Reaches 73,058: Health Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war has risen to 73,058 killed, with 173,488 injured, since October 7, 2023.

Gaza-based Health Ministry confirmed in its daily statistical report on casualties resulting from the Israeli occupation offensive on the enclave that Gaza hospitals received 4 new fatalities and 8 injuries over the past 24 hours.

The ministry revealed that the total casualties since the ceasefire on October 11 last year have reached 1,045 killed and 3,380 injured, in addition to 786 recovered bodies.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, amid the inability of ambulance and civil defense teams to reach them at this time,” it added.

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