PPS Urges International Protection as Israeli Prison Service Targets Children and Students

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) has said that the Israeli occupation army persists in targeting Palestinian students in the West Bank, saying that four high school students were recently kidnaped while in the middle of taking their final exams.

In a statement released on Monday, PPS accused the Israeli occupation of pursuing a policy aimed at depriving Palestinian students of their right to education, noting that Israeli forces had arrested 65 high school students from all educational levels before and during the current year.

Since the outbreak of the war on Gaza, the Israeli army has frequently targeted high school students, a practice that PPS says is aimed at preventing them from sitting for their final examinations and disrupting their educational attainment.

PPS affirmed that the Israeli prison service pursues a systematic policy of torture, humiliation, and abuse to break Palestinian prisoners psychologically and physically, adding that detained children and students are also subjected to these violations.

PPS appealed to international and UN rights organizations to take action to pressure Israel to stop its violations against Palestinian students and prisoners.

PPS also stressed the need to provide international protection for detained children and students in Israeli jails.



/129