Rep. Greg Casar Backs Amendment to Cut $3.3 Billion in US Military Aid to Israeli Regime

ABNA24 - Democratic Representative Greg Casar of Texas has announced he will support an amendment to cut off American military aid to the Israeli regime.

Casar, a vocal critic of unconditional US support for Israel, stated on Monday that he plans to back the measure proposed by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie.

The amendment would cancel the $3.3 billion in annual military assistance to Israel and eliminate additional funding earmarked for the Zionist entity under the State Department appropriations bill.

In a post on X, Casar said the Israeli regime is committing war crimes in Gaza and helping drag the United States into conflict with Iran.

“Americans should not be financing more weapons for Netanyahu,” he declared.

Soon, the House will vote on an amendment to block taxpayer funding to Israel’s military.



I will vote yes.



The Israeli government committed war crimes in Gaza and helped drag America into war with Iran. Americans should not be financing more weapons for Netanyahu.



I am aware… — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) June 29, 2026

The amendment is expected to be put to a vote later this week. While it faces an uphill battle in the current political climate, it represents growing pushback against the powerful pro-Israel lobby that dominates US foreign policy on the Middle East.

Massie, the original sponsor of the amendment, was defeated last month in one of the most expensive House primaries in US history.

Over $32 million was spent to unseat him, with the majority of the funds coming from pro-Israel organizations and groups aligned with Donald Trump.

Casar’s position highlights the reality that US taxpayer money is being used to arm a regime accused of committing war crimes in Gaza and escalating tensions across the region, including direct aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The move also underscores the increasing awareness among some American lawmakers that blind support for Netanyahu only fuels more conflict and instability.

Iran has consistently maintained that ending US military aid to the Zionist regime is essential for regional peace and justice for the Palestinian people.



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