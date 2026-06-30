Israeli Drone Strike Kills Three Palestinians, Including a Child, in Central Gaza

ABNA24 - A new Israeli strike has killed at least three Palestinians, including a child, in the Gaza Strip, as the regime persists in its relentless ceasefire violations across the besieged territory.

Medical sources reported that three civilians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting the area near Wadi al-Salqa Bridge on al-Baraka Street in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

In the past 24 hours, four Palestinians were killed and eight others injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Twelve Palestinians, eight men and four ​children, have been killed by the Israeli military since Saturday, according to ⁠the ⁠ministry.

Rescue teams continue to be unable to reach many victims trapped under rubble due to ongoing Israeli attacks.

Gaza’s Government Media Office stated that Israeli occupation forces have committed 3,465 ceasefire violations since the agreement took effect in early October last year, resulting in 1,045 Palestinians killed and 3,380 injured.



/129