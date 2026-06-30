Gaza Media Office: Israel Committed 3,465 Ceasefire Violations in 260 Days

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army has committed 3,465 ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip since the truce took effect 260 days ago, according to the Government Media Office (GMO).

In a report released on Monday, GMO explained that these Israeli violations included attacks that claimed the lives of 1,045 civilians and injured 3,380 others.

GMO added that 113 citizens had been kidnaped by Israeli forces from Gaza during the reporting period.

According to the report, the Israeli army has blocked the full flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, allowing in just 55,539 trucks. This represents only 36 percent of the 156,000 trucks that were supposed to enter in accordance with the agreement.

GMO also reported severe travel restrictions at the Rafah border crossing, affirming that only 8,016 passengers were allowed to leave out of the 21,800 people who were supposed to have departed since the crossing was reopened, representing another 36 percent compliance rate.

PPS appealed to mediators and sponsors of the ceasefire agreement to urgently intervene to compel the Israeli occupation regime to fully honor its obligations and put an end to its ongoing violations in Gaza.



/129