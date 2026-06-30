Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Pushes New Vote to End US Support for Israeli Operations in Lebanon

ABNA24 - Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has called for an immediate end to Washington’s support for the Israeli regime’s brutal aggression in southern Lebanon.

In a post on X on Monday, Rep. Tlaib announced she will force another vote in Congress to halt US involvement in the “apartheid regime’s campaign of ethnic cleansing and territorial expansion” in Lebanon.

“Congress must vote to end US support for these atrocities and force an end to Israel’s invasion and illegal military occupation of Lebanese territory,” she wrote.

Tomorrow, I will force another vote to end U.S. participation in the Israeli apartheid regime's campaign of ethnic cleansing and territorial expansion in Lebanon.



Over 4,250 people have been massacred. Twelve children are killed or maimed every day as these U.S.-backed war… — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 29, 2026

Tlaib highlighted the horrific human cost of the ongoing Israeli assault, noting that “over 4,250 people have been massacred” and “twelve children are killed or maimed every day as these US-backed war crimes continue.”

The Michigan lawmaker has long been a courageous voice of conscience in the US Congress.

She has consistently voiced strong support for the people of Gaza and Lebanon, fiercely condemning Israeli atrocities and US military aid that enables them.

Tlaib’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Gaza facing genocide and the Lebanese people defending their sovereignty against occupation has made her a target of pro-Israel lobbies, yet she continues to speak truth to power.

Her latest call comes as the resistance in Lebanon and across the region stands firm against Zionist expansionism.

By demanding an end to US-backed crimes, Tlaib is exposing the hypocrisy of American foreign policy that arms aggressors while claiming to champion human rights.

Congresswoman Tlaib’s says that silence and complicity are no longer acceptable in the face of clear war crimes and occupation.

Since March 2, Israeli assaults throughout Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of 4,247 individuals and injuries to 12,195 others, as the nation continues to endure the human cost of the prolonged hostilities.

In Gaza, the total death toll from Israel’s genocidal war, which began on October 7, 2023, has now reached 73,058, with 173,488 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Since the ceasefire came into force on October 11, 1,045 Palestinians have been killed, 3,380 injured, and 786 bodies recovered from the rubble.



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