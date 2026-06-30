Israeli Forces Abduct Palestinian Journalist Suad al‑Khawaja in West Bank Raid

ABNA24 - A Palestinian prisoners' advocacy group says Israeli military forces have abducted a female Palestinian journalist during a raid in a residential neighborhood in the central part of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office announced in a statement on Monday that Israeli occupied troops stormed the town of Na'lin, west of Ramallah, in the early hours of the day.

They broke into the family house of Palestinian journalist Suad al-Khawaja, violently ransacked the building, and took her away to an unknown location without presenting any charges or a specific judicial order.

Khawaja is reportedly a well-known journalist in the West Bank, who has provided extensive coverage of developments in the region and vicious assaults being carried out by extremist Jewish settlers.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office strongly condemned the abduction, calling it part of the Zionist regime's ongoing policy to suppress the voice of the Palestinian media, and prevent it from reflecting the truth of the unfolding situation in the occupied territories.

On Wednesday,a prisoners' advocacy organization stated that the "shocking" image of Palestinian journalist Mujahid Bani Mufleh, following six months of detention in the Israeli-occupied territories, highlights the ongoing "tragic" conditions inside Israeli prisons.

"Israeli prisons have become a mechanism for the slow and direct killing of Palestinian prisoners," the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

This came shortly after Bani Mufleh shared a photo of himself after undergoing extensive treatment for an illness he developed while incarcerated by Israel. The image revealed a portion of his skull removed due to surgeries performed during his detention.

The Palestinian journalist appeared to have lost a considerable amount of weight, looking significantly pale and nearly unrecognizable.

The society emphasized, "Bani Mufleh is not an isolated incident; he represents thousands of individuals who have faced systematic violations within Israeli prisons, including torture, starvation, denial of medical care, physical and psychological abuse, along with ongoing psychological terror."

It further noted that prisoner advocacy groups have been monitoring hundreds of Palestinians released from Israeli prisons who are in "serious health and psychological conditions."

The statement added, "Many other cases remain unreported due to families fearing re-arrest."

The rights organization indicated that Israeli forces apprehended Bani Mufleh, a resident of Beita in Nablus, in June 2025 without charges under Israel's administrative detention policy, and he was released in January 2026.

"Bani Mufleh experienced a severe brain hemorrhage just two days post-release and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition," the organization reported.

"To this day, he requires a lengthy and complicated treatment regimen for recovery," the society stated.

The group also noted that Israel has intensified its violations against Palestinian journalists since the onset of the Gaza war, having arrested 245 journalists since October 2023.

The West Bank has experienced a rise in demolitions and assaults by settlers and the Israeli military against Palestinians and their properties. The campaign is in full force with the objective of displacing local inhabitants and furthering the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied region.

According to official Palestinian figures, since the Gaza genocidal onslaught began on October 7, 2023, escalated attacks by the Israeli army and extremist settlers in the West Bank have killed 1,173 Palestinians, wounded 12,666, abducted roughly 23,000, and displaced 33,000.



/129