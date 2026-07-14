Hamas Condemns Israel's Decision to Grant City Status to Giv'at Ze'ev Settlement

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has strongly denounced the most recent decision by the Israeli occupation regime to grant city status to the illegal Giv’at Ze’ev settlement northwest of occupied al-Quds.

In a statement released on Monday, Hamas said the move was a desperate attempt by the Israeli regime to establish permanent, illegal colonial faits accomplish in the occupied Palestinian territories to advance annexation and displacement.

The Palestinian group also called the decision a “dangerous escalation” and a “blatant act of aggression.”

Hamas stressed that all Israeli measures, laws, and decisions regarding settlement expansion and Judaization in the occupied West Bank are null and void and violate international law and the Palestinian people’s historical rights.

The statement further warned that such decisions are aimed at “liquidating the Palestinian cause by expanding settlements, turning outposts and settlements into major cities, linking them together, fragmenting the West Bank, isolating al-Quds, and destroying any prospect of establishing a Palestinian state.”

The Palestinian group called on the international community, the UN, and the world’s free people to move beyond statements of condemnation and start taking practical steps to confront Israel’s settlement plans and hold it accountable for its ongoing violations.

This came after the commander of the Israeli army’s Central Command, Avi Blot, issued a decision to transform the Givat Ze’ev settlement from a local council into a city, in a move that grants it broader administrative powers and greater support.

The decision allows the settlement to receive additional budgets, accelerate construction and urban expansion projects, and strengthen its ability to attract more settlers, following coordination between the Israeli ministries of military affairs and interior.

According to the Israeli anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now, around 500,000 Israeli occupiers live in illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank, in addition to about 250,000 living in settlements in occupied East al-Quds.

The UN has repeatedly affirmed that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law.

Palestinians insist on East al-Quds as the capital of their future state, based on international resolutions that do not recognize Israel’s 1967 occupation.

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