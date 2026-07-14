Yemen Scholars Association Condemns Saudi Airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement issued following the strikes, the association said the attack represented a new escalation against the Yemeni people and infringed upon the country's independence. It also voiced support for what it described as Yemen's legitimate right to defend itself, saying the country's leadership has the authority to take measures aimed at deterring further attacks, responding to aggression, and ending the blockade imposed on Yemen.

The statement came after Saudi forces reportedly carried out multiple airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport. Yemeni media outlets, including Al Masirah TV, reported that the airport was targeted in several waves of attacks.

No official information has yet been released regarding casualties or the extent of damage to the airport's facilities.

Following the strikes, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, condemned the attack and said it marked the end of de-escalation period. He warned that the airstrikes would not go unanswered.

Hours later, Yemeni media reported that Yemeni forces launched missile toward Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport. According to the reports, air traffic at the airport was suspended following the attack, while some media outlets also reported hearing a series of explosions in Saudi Arabia's Asir region.

Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the reported missile strike or the claims regarding the suspension of operations at Abha Airport. The reports from both sides could not be independently verified.