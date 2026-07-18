Yemenis appreciate Iran’s efforts to break Saudi siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: Massive crowds of people have taken to the streets of Sa’ada to reiterate their support for their government against the Saudi aggression and siege, appreciating efforts made by Iran to break the blockade.

Yemeni demonstrators expressed their gratitude to the Islamic Republic and the brotherly people of Iran for “the humanitarian and spontaneous step of seeking to break the siege”, according to a statement issued during the rally on Friday.

The demonstration took place upon a call by the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi after new Saudi attacks on the country.

During the “Friday of warning and mobilization” demonstration, participants called for intensified retaliatory attacks against Saudi Arabia, chanting slogans such as “Aggression for aggression” and “Siege for siege”.

They hailed the steadfastness of the Yemeni nation, stressing that they will succeed in defeating “the oppressor”.

They emphasized the legitimacy of their demands to end the Saudi aggression and lift the siege.

The statement issued during the rally also described Saudi Arabia as the “dirty tool” of “the arms of Zionism: the US, Israel and Britain” in the region.

The demonstrators also reiterated their support for the stances of the Sana’a government on the Muslim Ummah’s causes, including the Palestinian cause.

“Our choice is freedom, dignity, and independence, and that we should not worship, submit, or kneel except to God alone,” the statement said.

“We cannot, under any circumstances and in the face of any challenges, submit to the Saudi enemy and its masters, the arms of global Zionism.”

The protesters also expressed their readiness to sacrifice their lives for their country.

Tensions flared earlier this month when Saudi Arabia tried to prevent the return of an Iranian plane carrying a delegation of Yemeni officials to Tehran for the funeral of Iran’s martyred Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The plane was diverted after the Sana’a airport was bombed and landed safely in the city of Hudaydah.

Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched the blockade on Yemen as part of a full-scale war on March 26, 2015, with military, political, and logistical support from the United States and other Western states.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, while consistently falling short of its main objective of restoring power to Yemen’s former Riyadh-friendly regime.

The government had fled the country amid a power struggle, prompting Ansarullah, Yemen’s popular resistance movement, to start running state affairs.

Following a fragile UN-brokered ceasefire in 2022, the United States, Britain, and the Israeli regime waged many rounds of wholesale aggression against Yemen.

The attacks sought to cripple Sana’a’s capability to stage solidarity strikes against Israeli targets in response to Tel Aviv’s war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

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