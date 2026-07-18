Photos: Astan Quds Razavi Distributes 8,000 Portions of Blessed Food in Memory of Martyred Leader of Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the first Friday night after the burial of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and by the order of the Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, 8,000 portions of blessed food were prepared in the central kitchen of Razavi holy shrine and distributed among residents of underprivileged areas, religious Hey'ats, centers under the coverage of the Welfare Organization, pilgrims, and other target groups.