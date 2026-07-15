Shia Ulema Council Pakistan: Imam Khamenei Embraced Martyrdom Following Imam Hussein's Path

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Qasim Ali Qasmi, focal person of the Shia Ulema Council Punjab, has paid tribute to the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying that he followed the example of Imam Hussain (AS) by refusing to bow before what he described as oppressive global powers and ultimately embracing martyrdom.

In a statement, Qasmi said Ayatollah Khamenei remained steadfast in the face of pressure from the United States and Israel, drawing a parallel between his stance and the legacy of Imam Hussain (AS) at Karbala. Referring to former US President Donald Trump and the United States and Israel as contemporary forces of oppression, he claimed that Ayatollah Khamenei chose the path of sacrifice rather than compromise.

He said martyrdom is regarded in Islamic tradition as an honour, adding that while individuals may pass away, their beliefs and principles endure. According to Qasmi, the sacrifice of martyrs strengthens and inspires the wider Muslim community.

Qasmi further stated that the death of Ayatollah Khamenei had, in his view, elevated the standing of Islam and united Muslims across the world. He claimed that the funeral prayers held in Iran and Iraq drew millions of mourners, describing the turnout as unprecedented and saying it reflected the widespread respect commanded by the late Iranian leader.

He also asserted that people from different religious and sectarian backgrounds attended the funeral to pay their respects, adding that Ayatollah Khamenei's legacy represented dignity, honour and resistance, and that his ideals would continue to inspire future generations.