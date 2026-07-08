Shia Cleric: Martyred Leader's Funeral Reflects Legacy of Ahlul-Bayt and Spirit of Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Central Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, issued a statement following the funeral prayer and burial procession of the late Iranian leader.

Wahidi described Ayatollah Khamenei as "a great Husayni struggler, an eminent jurist, a visionary statesman, and a symbol of courage, steadfastness, and resistance against oppression, tyranny, global imperialism, and hostile powers."

He noted that the funeral prayer was led by Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli, calling the ceremony "a historic and deeply moving occasion."

Wahidi said the funeral reflected the values of Islam, the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt, and the legacy of Karbala and Imam Husayn. He added that the event embodied devotion to God, piety, sincerity, and perseverance, and demonstrated that true success for believers lies not in worldly status but in seeking God's pleasure, upholding justice, and remaining steadfast in the path of faith.

The Pakistani cleric also said that, alongside the "courageous and loyal people of Iran," people across the world paid tribute to Khamenei in a manner that was "commendable and a clear manifestation of the unity of the Muslim Ummah."

Wahidi further stated that Khamenei had devoted his life to serving Islam, seeking God's pleasure, and defending the oppressed. He said the late Iranian leader exemplified the ideals of the Husayni school of thought, arguing that those inspired by its teachings never submit to oppression but instead uphold dignity, honor, and resilience.

He added that attaining martyrdom at the age of 86 reflected, in his view, God's honor upon His chosen servants, saying that such lives and the scenes witnessed during the funeral would continue to inspire future generations with the values of truth, piety, sincerity, resistance, and steadfastness.