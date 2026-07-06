Martyrdom of Imam Khamenei Sparked New Wave of Awakening Among Youth Worldwide: Pakistani Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Shabbir Hassan Meesami, Central Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, said the "oppressed martyrdom" of the "martyred leader" has inspired a new wave of awakening among young people across the world and provided a renewed intellectual foundation for the Islamic Republic of Iran's strategy of resistance.

Speaking during his visit to Iran on the sidelines of the funeral procession for the "martyred leader," Meesami said the leader's life demonstrated that the struggle against oppression and global arrogance is neither easy nor without sacrifice.

He said the concept of Wilayah (Guardianship) neither changes under enemy pressure, retreats, nor compromises on its principles, describing this as a practical example of genuine trust in God and wise courage.

The Pakistani cleric added that the leader's martyrdom has given rise to a broad movement that, in his view, will strengthen the struggle between truth and falsehood and inspire greater awareness among younger generations around the world.

Meesami also described the funeral procession as historic and unprecedented, saying the participation of people from different parts of the world reflected the emergence of what he called a new intellectual and resistance movement that, he argued, would pose a significant challenge to the Western-led order.

He further said that martyrdom is not merely the end of life but the beginning of an eternal journey that continues to illuminate the course of history. According to Meesami, the blood of martyrs does not simply fall upon the ground but lives on by inspiring transformative change within societies.

Concluding his remarks, Meesami said history shows that nations achieve honor not only through power and material resources but through the determination of those willing to sacrifice for what they believe is right. He said a martyr attains enduring life through such sacrifice and continues to guide future generations toward justice, dignity, and steadfastness.