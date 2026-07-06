"Purpose of Karbala in View of Martyred Leader" Conference Held in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A major scholarly and memorial conference titled "The Purpose of Karbala in the View of the Martyred Leader" was held at Jamiat al-Mustafa Khatam al-Nabiyyin (PBUH) in Jacobabad, Balochistan, Pakistan.

The conference featured addresses by Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Allama Zulfiqar Ali Saeedi, provincial president of the Assembly of Scholars of the Ahlul Bayt School of Thought in Balochistan, Maulana Saif Ali Domki, deputy principal of Jamiat al-Mustafa Khatam al-Nabiyyin (PBUH), Maulana Ali Nawaz Irfani, secretary for preaching affairs of the Assembly of Scholars of the Ahlul Bayt School of Thought, Allah Bakhsh Sajjadi, central general secretary of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Youth Wing Pakistan, along with other religious scholars, preachers, and prominent Islamic figures.

Speaking at the conference, Allama Zulfiqar Ali Saeedi said that the Event of Karbala is not merely a historical tragedy but a timeless criterion for distinguishing truth from falsehood in every era.

He added that the "martyred leader" had embraced the Hussaini philosophy as the foundation for awakening the Muslim Ummah and strengthening Islamic unity.