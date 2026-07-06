Senior Pakistani cleric: Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies global humiliation for US, Israel

ABNA24 - Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General and Vice President of the Jamaat-e-Islami, a socio-religious party in Pakistan, says the historic farewell ceremony for Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has turned into "a scene of humiliation and disgrace for the United States and the Zionist regime."

Baloch made the remarks upon his return to Islamabad on Monday after attending the official ceremony in Tehran, as part of a Pakistani delegation, to pay respect to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Expressing gratitude to the Iranian nation for its steadfastness and struggle during the "Ramadan War" imposed by the aggressive American and Israeli regimes, he described the turnout of millions of Iranians at the funeral ceremonies of their martyred Leader as extraordinary.

"The reality is that the farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Khamenei became a scene of humiliation and disgrace for warmongering United States and the Zionist regime on the international stage, he emphasized.

The analyst noted that the Iranian people, throughout their historic presence in the ceremonies, declared to the world they stood firmly behind their country and the establishment, and that they would dash the hopes of aggressors.

The deputy head of Jamaat-e-Islami also underlined the commonality between Iran and Pakistan as the friendly and brotherly nations, saying that both share each other’s joys and sorrows and are committed to mutual interests— in particular the shared goal of the liberation of Al-Quds and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.



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