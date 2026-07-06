Iranian Ambassador Thanks Pakistan for Participation in Funeral of Martyred Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement posted on X, the Iranian envoy thanked the government and people of Pakistan for attending the funeral ceremony on behalf of the Iranian nation. He specifically expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Field Marshal, and the Deputy Prime Minister for their participation.

The ambassador also thanked Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Atta Tarar, as well as other senior government officials, religious figures, political leaders, and cultural personalities who attended the ceremony.

Amiri Moghadam said Pakistan had participated in the historic event at the highest level, describing its presence as a reflection of the longstanding friendship and mutual respect between the two neighboring countries.

He said Pakistan's participation underscored the deep historical ties and shared values between Iran and Pakistan, adding that the two nations have stood by one another through both difficult times and moments of celebration throughout their history.

The Iranian ambassador further stated that the two countries have consistently stood shoulder to shoulder in a spirit of solidarity and mutual cooperation. He prayed for the enduring friendship and brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan, asking God to bless both nations with lasting peace, prosperity, and dignity, and to further strengthen bilateral ties for generations to come.