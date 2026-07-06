Massive Turnout at Farewell Ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei is 'Slap in Face' to Global Arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Qasim Ali Qasmi, focal person for the Shia Ulema Council Punjab, said the unprecedented participation in the funeral and farewell ceremonies for the "martyred" Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reflected global support for the Islamic Republic and represented what he described as "a slap in the face" to global arrogance, particularly the United States and Israel.

In a statement, Qasmi said millions of people and representative delegations from around the world attended the ceremonies, describing the turnout as evidence of the strength of the Islamic system, which he said has supported oppressed people worldwide while maintaining diplomatic relations with many countries.

He said the participation of delegations from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states, Russia, China, as well as representatives of Hezbollah, Hamas, and other Islamic resistance groups, was particularly noteworthy.

Qasmi also praised Pakistan's representation at the ceremonies, saying the official delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with delegations of religious scholars and Islamic movements headed by Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, attracted significant attention and brought honor to Pakistan.

He said the "martyred leader" had devoted his life to promoting the unity and dignity of the Muslim Ummah and had stood in support of the people of Gaza, ultimately sacrificing his life in what he described as a continuation of the legacy of Imam Husayn.

According to Qasmi, Ayatollah Khamenei fought not only for Iran but also for the rights, freedom, and independence of people around the world. He said the leader's sacrifice had made him a lasting symbol of courage, bravery, and Muslim unity, earning tributes from Muslims of different schools of thought as well as people across the world.

Qasmi further expressed confidence that the leader's successor, whom he identified as Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, would continue the mission of Imam Khomeini and work tirelessly for the advancement of Islam.