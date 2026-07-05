Pakistani PM: Martyred Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom Will Endure as Legacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has remembered the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as a person of wisdom, whose profound ideas will endure as a legacy for future generations.

"As a brotherly neighbor, Pakistan stands with Iran in the time of grief," Sharif posted a message on his X account on Saturday, hours after he headed a high level delegation to Tehran to pay tribute to the remains of Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei.

"Paid my respect and conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, to the Government and brotherly people of Iran at the funeral ceremony of the late Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Shaheed Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei," he posted along with a photo of the funeral ceremony.

Sharif noted that he accompanied a high-ranking delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and senior parliamentarians, in order to demonstrate Pakistan's solidarity with the Iranian people.

Sharif also pointed to the personality of Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei, saying that "the late Supreme Leader's wisdom, leadership and profound influence on Iran and the wider region will be remembered for generations."

Dozens of delegations, dignitaries, representatives from various countries around the world traveled to Iran on Friday to pay homage to the martyred Leader, who will be laid to rest in the holy city of Mashhad after funeral ceremonies in Tehran and Qom, as well as the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

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