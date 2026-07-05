Iran's Acting Defense Minister: Any Ceasefire Violation Will Be Met with Decisive Response

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's acting defense minister has warned that any violation of the Iran-US ceasefire agreement will be met with a firm and decisive response, emphasizing that while Tehran has no trust in the United States, it signed the truce at the request of friendly regional countries to maintain stability and security.

Brigadier General Seyed Majid Ebn al-Reza, the caretaker of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, made the remarks during a meeting with Malaysia's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mohammad bin Sabu, who traveled to Tehran as a special representative of his government to attend the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the late leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

The farewell ceremony began on Saturday and will continue through Sunday at the Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla. The main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for Monday.

On Friday, official tributes were paid by heads of state, dignitaries from various countries, and religious leaders from around the world in Tehran.

Referring to the recent US-Israeli aggression against Iran, the acting defense minister said the attack resulted in the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, several Armed Forces commanders, and innocent civilians, while also targeting civilian facilities, hospitals, universities, schools, industrial infrastructure, and even historical sites.

He stressed that the Iranian nation, relying on its armed forces and the wise guidance of the new leadership, successfully defended the country's territorial integrity and inflicted defeat on the enemy.

Despite Iran's deep distrust of the United States, General Ebn al-Reza said Tehran signed the ceasefire agreement at the request of friendly countries in the region to preserve stability and security, but reiterated that any breach of commitments will be met with a necessary and decisive response.

The acting defense minister also pointed to the extensive potential for cooperation between Iran and Malaysia in political, economic, cultural, and parliamentary fields, affirming that the Islamic Republic is determined to deepen these relations.

He noted Malaysia's previous experience with Minister Mohammad bin Sabu at the helm of its Defense Ministry and stressed that Iran has no restrictions on expanding defense and technological cooperation with Malaysia.

He also expressed readiness to transfer technical knowledge, develop equipment, and establish joint infrastructure.

Mohammad bin Sabu, for his part, offered condolences for the martyrdom of the late Revolution leader, the armed forces commanders, and innocent Iranian civilians.

He added that although enemies believed they could topple Iran's system within days after the leader's martyrdom, Iran's armed forces and people defied all calculations and astonished the world.

He described Iran's resistance as a source of pride for the Islamic world, noting that Iran's steadfastness against global Zionism has demonstrated an end to unilateralism.

The Malaysian minister emphasized that Iran has upheld the banner of Islam and affirmed that the world's perception of Iran has shifted following this war, an achievement made possible through the sacrifices of the late leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, and the great Iranian nation.

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